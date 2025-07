Femi Koya's afrobeats | Music | Showcase

Nigerian musician Femi Koya is bringing tunes from different parts of Africa together, paying homage to the continent's musical tradition. Based in South Africa, Koya's musical style is a mix of contemporary jazz, afrobeat and West African highlife music. As he debuts his album 'Just in Newtown', Koya talks about his hopes to inspire love and inclusivity through his music.