Can affirmative consent solve sex crime?
Affirmative consent could soon become law in Spain. It all started after five men known as the Wolf Pack were accused of gang-raping an eighteen-year-old woman. A court decided not to convict the men of rape, but the lesser charge of sexual abuse, because she remained silent and passive during the assault. Thousands took to the streets saying silence does not mean consent. Now Spain is trying to enshrine that into law. But is the planned new legislation too vague? Guests Patricia Faraldo Cabana - Attorney and Criminal Law professor Manuel Cancio Melia- Professor, Universidad Autónoma de Madrid.
July 26, 2018
