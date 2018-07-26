July 26, 2018
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
E-platform helping companies do better trade | Money Talks
World leaders are in Johannesburg for the annual summit of the BRICS community of emerging economies - that's Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Business leaders from those countries are hoping to increase co-operation in a bloc that represents more than 40% of the world's population. Lucy Taylor finds out what's at stake for them.
E-platform helping companies do better trade | Money Talks
Explore