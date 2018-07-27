July 27, 2018
Missing Remains: North Korea to return American soldier remains
It's been 65 years since the Korean war ended - but the remains of more than 7,000 US soldiers are still unaccounted for. During his summit with President Donald Trump last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to return the remains of American soldiers. Harry Horton has been to meet one man who hopes the body of his grandfather could be among them.
