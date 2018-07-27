July 27, 2018
CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Japanese Tips: origami art from used chopstick wrappers | Showcase
Yuki Tatsumi was cleaning tables in a restaurant in Kyoto, Japan when he found a used chopstick wrapper transformed into origami by one of the customers. This led him to go on a quest to collect these artworks from all over Japan and eventually display thousands of them in an exhibition called 'Japanese Tips'. We bring you his story.
Japanese Tips: origami art from used chopstick wrappers | Showcase
Explore