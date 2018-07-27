July 27, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Zimbabwe`s Agriculture: Tobacco production reaches record high
People in Zimbabwe go to the polls at the end of the month. It'll be the first time since independence from Britain in 1980 that there'll be an election that doesn't feature Robert Mugabe. His successor as president, Emmerson Mnangagwa is now overseeing increased production in the agricultural sector. Francis Collings reports on what's changed.
Zimbabwe`s Agriculture: Tobacco production reaches record high
Explore