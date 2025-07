Stanley Kubrick, Blindspotting & TIFF | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase: Stanley Kubrick: 1:07 Emeritus Chancellors' Professor at Indiana University, James Naremore 1:49 Five films from TIFF's lineup: 7:38 75th Venice International Film Festival: 10:56 Global Art News: 14:29 Blindspotting: 16:24 Japanese origami tips: 19:24 Gaza's craft village: 21:30