Qualcomm drops $44B bid for NXP | Money Talks

One of the world's biggest proposed takeovers looks like it's become a victim of the trade war between the US and China. Qualcomm has ditched its $44 billion deal to buy NXP Semiconductor because Beijing didn't give it the green light. The offer was years in the making - but for many watching on, the question is how much more damage this trade war could cause. Joel Flynn has more from Hong Kong.