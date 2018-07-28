July 28, 2018
Cambodia Elections: Cambodia heading to the polls on Sunday
Cambodians head to the polls on Sunday in an election that has been widely condemned as a sham. The EU and US are refusing to send international observers after independent media outlets were closed down and the opposition outlawed. But the government says the election will be a fair contest. Caitlin McGee reports from the capital, Phnom Penh.
