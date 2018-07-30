July 30, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Korea War Legacy: Turkish families seek to repatriate the fallen
President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's recent summit encouraged hope of peace on the Korean Peninsula, 65 years after the armistice in the Korean War brought an end to hostilities. In Turkey, it's given the families of Turkish soldiers who died in that war hope they might finally recover the bodies of their relatives. Abubakr al Shamahi reports.
Korea War Legacy: Turkish families seek to repatriate the fallen
Explore