Turkey-US Relations: Tension rises over US sanctions threat

Turkey's top security body has lashed out at the United States for threatening Ankara with sanctions. The National Security Council termed Washington's language as unacceptable during a meeting convened under President Erdogan. The flare up between NATO allies revolves around a pastor, arrested, charged and jailed in Turkey. The US wants him released but Turkey says its independent courts will decide his fate. Lionel Donovan reports.