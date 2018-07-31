An Ebola outbreak is stopped in the DRC

Health officials have declared an end to an Ebola outbreak in the DRC. It only took three months, compared to the last outbreak in west Africa that raged on for four years. This time 33 people died, but that's compared to the more than 11,000 that were killed in the previous epidemic. So why the drastic difference? Guest Dr. Ibrahima-Soce Fall - WHO’s Regional Emergiencies Director in Africa