Zimbabwe Elections: High turnout in first post-Mugabe elections

Zimbabwean opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa says - his Movement for Democratic Change party has done very well, after Monday's elections. He wrote on Twitter that his party had already gathered results from over 10-thousand polling stations. Chamisa and the current President Emmerson Mnangagwa are the frontrunners in the first election since the removal of Robert Mugabe. Voter turnout may have been 75 percent, but some are concerned the election may not be free and fair. Ben Said reports.