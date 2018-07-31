Hotel Transylvania 3 | Cinema | Showcase

One of the most bankable forms of filmmaking is animation. Cartoons often break records at the box office and go on to become multi-million dollar franchises. And while the medium has largely been monopolized by Disney and Dreamworks, another studio known for its adult movie-fare is aiming to break the mould. Here's our spotlight on Columbia Pictures' 'Hotel Transylvania' series, which follow things that go bump in the night.