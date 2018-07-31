Mostar Bridge divers keep centuries-old tradition alive

Jumping off the 24-metre-high Mostar Bridge, which was built by the Ottomans in the 16th century, is a 400-year-old tradition for young men to show "they’re grown-up and brave." 'Stari Most', meaning Old Bridge, is the symbol of the ancient city of Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. It was destroyed during the Croat-Bosniak War in 1993 and rebuilt in 2004.