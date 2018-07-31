July 31, 2018
The Trump Presidency: Former campaign manager to go on trial
In the US, the first trial to come out of Robert Mueller's Russia probe has kicked off, with Trump's former campaign chair Paul Manafort facing charges of money laundering and financial crime. The focus will be on Manfort's links with Ukraine, NOT on collusion with Moscow. But as Jon Brain reports, it's an important test for Mueller's credibility.
