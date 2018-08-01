WORLD
Kenyan slum demolished for highway
Cranes and bulldozers have demolished part of Nairobi’s largest slum, leaving about 30,000 people homeless. The Kenyan government says it warned residents in Kibera the area would be cleared in order to finish construction of a highway. People were given two weeks notice to leave, and said authorities promised to resettle them. Legal challenges were filed against the planned demolition. But in one case, a judge ruled building the highway was in the public interest. Amnesty International calls the forced evictions tragic and illegal. But the government says it's the people who lived in the slum who were breaking the law.
August 1, 2018
