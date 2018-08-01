Was Nairobi slum eviction illegal?

Kenya has demolished the homes of 30,000 people to make way for a new highway. Schools, churches, and clinics have all been reduced to rubble. Amnesty International has condemned the evictions, but Kenyan officials said the people living in the area were there illegally. Guests Irungu Houghton – Executive Director of Amnesty International Kenya Peter Ngau – Urban planner involved in Nairobi highway project