When poetry is a crime

Can poetry land you in trouble? In some countries, yes. Dareen Tatour, an Arab Israeli poet, and Galal el Behairy from Egypt have both been arrested in their respective countries for their works. Tatour has been accused of inciting terrorism through her poem, while Behairy has been jailed for writing a satirical song that lampoons Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el Sisi.