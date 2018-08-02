The PKK kills a woman and her baby in eastern Turkey

"A roadside bombing by the PKK terrorist organisation killed the wife and baby of a Turkish soldier in the southeastern province of Hakkari, the local governor’s office said Tuesday. The bomb exploded when a car carrying the civilians passed through the Yuksekova district. The mother died on the spot, while the 11-month-old child succumbed to his wounds at the Yuksekova Public Hospital. "