Will Filipino rebels disband?

It's an independence movement that's killed more than 100,000 people in the Philippines. And President Rodrigo Duterte hopes he can end it by giving Muslims in Mindanao a new Autonomous Region. Self-rule means they'll get their own parliament and budget. And in return, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, a rebel group known for kidnappings, attacks and criminality, has agreed to disband. But will this end the decades of conflict? Natalie Poyhonen reports.