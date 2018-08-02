August 2, 2018
Will Muslims get self-rule in Mindanao?
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a law to give autonomous region to Muslim in the South. The legislation aims to settle unrest between the Philippine government and the rebels that’s lasted for decades. But will Filipinos accept Muslim self-rule? Guests Datu Mussolini Lidasan – Commissioner for the Bangsamore Transition Commission Jose Custodio – Defence consultant
