The origins of 'Game of Thrones' | Literature | Showcase
Dragons, White Walkers, people rising from the dead, and lots of blood. Since its first episode, the TV series Game of Thrones has become a worldwide phenomenon. Fans of the Seven Kingdoms have continued to multiply over time, with the franchise wildly expanding year after year. But what are the origins of this now fantastical story? It all started 22 years ago with the novel, A Game of Thrones, the first book of George R. R. Martin's best-selling series A Song of Ice and Fire. But will the Game of Thrones series stand the test of time and continue to mesmerise people years from now? To speak about that and more, Showcase is joined by Carolyne Larrington. She is the author of the book titled Winter is Coming which chronicles the backstory behind the Game of Thrones universe.
August 2, 2018
