Football Racism: How can the beautiful game tackle abuse?​

How bad is the beautiful game when it comes to abuse? Mesut Ozil quit the German football team, citing racism and discrimination. Today we have three professional observers of the game with us who say progress has been made but not enough and a player who's been on the receiving end of abuse. Joining us today from Berlin is Erich Laaser, Sports Journalist and TV commentator for more than 30 years. Here at the Roundtable is Ian Payne, UK Sports Broadcaster. Osei Sankofa is a former Premier League footballer for Charlton Athletic and now works for Kick It Out, an organisation which helps tackle discrimination in the UK and from Italy, journalist and TV commentator Vieri Capretta.