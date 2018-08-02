August 2, 2018
Zimbabwe Elections: Mnangagwa, opposition in talks over violence
Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangangwa says he's talking to his political rival Nelson Chamisa to try to defuse tension over the presidential poll. The electoral commission is yet to announce the result from Monday's election but opposition supporters believe it was rigged. Violent protests on Wednesday left three demonstrators dead. Reagan Des Vignes reports.
