One of the most important roles that the arts can play in this world is to inspire marginalized individuals and groups to express themselves in the public sphere. And it's that idea that is at the heart of a new report just released by The Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts, titled 'Living Together: Fostering Cultural Pluralism through the Arts'. To speak about the transformative power culture and the arts can have on society, Showcase joined by Feyzi Baban, the co-author of the Living Together report.
August 3, 2018
By Zulal Sema
