Zimbabwe Elections: Opposition refuses to accept Mnangagwa`s win

Zimbabwe's opposition are crying foul after the electoral commission declared Emmerson Mnangagwa, of the ruling ZANU PF party, the winner in Monday's historic presidential elections. Mnangagwa won with 50.8 percent of the vote. His main rival from the opposition MDC Alliance, Nelson Chamisa got just over 44 percent. Reagan Des Vignes reports.