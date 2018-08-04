August 4, 2018
Europe Drought: Farmers warn hot weather will affect harvest
The heatwave gripping Europe,, is breaking records across the continent. High temperatures may be good news for the tourist trade. But the extended spell of hot, dry weather is beginning to threaten agriculture. Farmers around Europe are warning this year's harvest will lead to significantly lower yields and higher prices. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
