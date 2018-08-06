Bank of Japan keeps interest rates unchanged | Money Talks

Japan's central bank has left its main interest rate unchanged. That wasn't too much of a surprise but it defied market expectations of a major reduction in its economic stimulus programme. Instead, it said it would continue to buy more than $700 billion worth of bonds a year. We speak to Dr. Seijiro Takeshita, Dean at the School of Management and Information at the University of Shizuoka.