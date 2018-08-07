Will US-Taliban talks bear fruit?

The US and the Taliban reportedly met in a secret meeting without the Afghan government present. Will this be a means to end the war in Afghanistan? Or is the Taliban playing it’s enemies against each other? Guests David Sedney – Former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Afghanistan Javid Faisal – Former deputy spokesman for Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Ahmed Rashid – Author of ‘Afghanistan Revealed’ Jeff Smith – South Asia research fellow at The Heritage Foundation