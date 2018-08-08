Why is Syria issuing death notices now?

Seven and a half years into Syria's war, the regime has updated its public records of thousands of people who have died in detention. Families desperate for answers have lined up at registration centres to see if their relatives are on the list. The details issued so far mention heart attacks or strokes as the main causes of death, but Amnesty International says mass executions account for at least 13,000 dead. And what about the timing? Why now? Some believe Russia persuaded Bashar al Assad to publish the death notices as a first step towards 'reconciliation'. Others argue it's Assad's way of declaring victory. Abubakr Al Shamahi reports.