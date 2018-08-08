Has the Catholic Church covered up sexual abuse in Chile?

Pope Francis has ordered his bishops to co-operate and hand over evidence for Chile’s sex abuse investigation. But is this an act of self preservation? Fewer Chileans than ever before consider themselves Catholic, and a new poll says 96 percent of those who do, believe the Catholic Church is protecting priests who are facing accusations. Is the Church doing enough for victims? Guests Robert Gahl – Professor at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross Tim Lennon – President of Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests