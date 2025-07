Is President Maduro's life at risk?

Venezuela's President, Nicolas Maduro, has credited the military with stopping an attempt on his life. A government investigation says drones carrying plastic explosives were flown at a rally Maduro was addressing, but they were intercepted in mid-flight. Who's behind Caracas' drone explosives? Guests Raul Gallegos – Global risk analyst Paul Dobson – Journalist at Venezuelanalysis.com