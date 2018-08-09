August 9, 2018
Cats in art history | Traditional Art | Showcase
In case you didn't already know, August 8th is International Cat Day. Despite currently ruling the internet, cats have been an indispensable part of our lives for millenia. The world's obsession with the four-footed felines is nothing new. And long before people started recording their antics on video, artists have been capturing their likeness on a myriad of other formats.
