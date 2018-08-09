Why is Bangladesh cracking down on traffic protests?

When a speeding bus hit and killed two students in the Bangladeshi capital six weeks ago, it caused outrage and brought thousands of other young students onto the streets. Will the Bangladeshi government make roads safer? Guests Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury – Member of the ruling Bangladeshi Awami League party Tasneem Khalil – Author of ‘Jalad: Death Squads and State Terror in South Asia’