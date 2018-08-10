August 10, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Saudi-Canada breakdown | Al Qaeda deal revealed | Refugees separated at sea
Saudi Arabia cuts ties with Canada following criticism by Ottawa over Riyadh’s jailing of women’s rights activists. In Yemen, the Saudi-led coalition is accused of recruiting members of Al Qaeda to help its war efforts. And what can be done to reunite refugee families who have been rescued, but end up on opposite shores of the Mediterranean?
Saudi-Canada breakdown | Al Qaeda deal revealed | Refugees separated at sea
Explore