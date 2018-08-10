August 10, 2018
The Trump Presidency: Remains of Korean War soldiers returned to US
The United States is resuming joint expeditions with North Korea to recover the remains of American soldiers killed in the Korean war. The repatriation of troops' remains - is one of the commitments made during a landmark summit between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump in June. Harry Horton reports from Washington.
