August 10, 2018
Refugee families separated during rescue at sea
Earlier this year, the rescue ship, the Aquarius, pulled more than one hundred people from the Mediterranean Sea. Dozens of others drowned during that journey. Some of the rescued who needed medical treatment were taken to a hospital in Tunisia, but the rest of their families made it to Sicily. For months, those who were separated have failed to be reunited. Christine Pirovolakis reports.
