Is the Saudi Crown Prince creating a crisis?

It’s a diplomatic war that began with a tweet. The Canadian Foreign Ministry used Twitter to condemn Saudi Arabia's arrest of women's rights activists, and called for the release Samar Badawi, whose in-laws are Canadian citizens. That provoked a furious reaction from the Saudi government. Is Riyadh telling the rest of the world, 'criticize us and suffer the consequences'? Guests Hisham Alghannam, Fellow at King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies Ferry de Kerckhove, former Canadian ambassador to Egypt Bessma Momani, professor of political science at the University of Waterloo