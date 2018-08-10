August 10, 2018
The War in Yemen: Children among dozens killed in air strike
The United Nations Secretary General has condemned a Saudi-led coalition air strike in Yemen that killed at least 50 civilians, most of them children. Antonio Guterres is calling for "an independent and prompt investigation into the incident." Reagan Des Vignes has this report, and a warning, some may find the following images disturbing.
