August 11, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Migrant Crisis: Reuniting families on opposite shores
Earlier this year, the Aquarius rescued more than 100 people from the Mediterranean Sea. Dozens of others drowned. People who needed immediate medical treatment were taken to the nearest hospital in Tunisia. While the rest of them made it to Italy. TRT World's documentary series 'Off the Grid' has the story of families ending up on opposite shores of the Mediterranean.
Migrant Crisis: Reuniting families on opposite shores
Explore