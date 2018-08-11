August 11, 2018
Ryanair Strike: Hundreds of flights grounded as pilots strike
Ryanair customers will be hoping for little disruption to their travel plans on Saturday after a strike by pilots forced the cancellation of nearly 400 flights on Friday. More than 55-thousand passengers were impacted. Employees are demanding better pay and working conditions, but the airline has called the action unjustifiable. Philip Owira has this report.
