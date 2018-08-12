Stolen Plane Crash: Officials piece together bizzare plane crash

Authorities in the US say the man who stole an empty passenger plane from Seatlle airport, and crashed it on a small island, had security clearance to work with aircraft but was not licensed to fly them. Horizon Air says Richard Russell was employed to help baggage handlers. The FBI is trying to determine how he was able to fly the plane for more than an hour. Ben Tornquist reports.