August 12, 2018
Parker Solar Probe: NASA launches its mission to 'touch the Sun'
It's launched the unmanned Parker Solar probe from Florida. The probe will spend seven years orbiting the star, and of course heat will be a critical factor, but the craft is protected by a revolutionary new carbon shield and other high-tech wonders. Those will allow it to stay comfortably cool about 6 million kilometres from the surface of the Sun. Reagan Des Vignes reports.
