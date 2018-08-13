Cambodia Sewage: Canal residents live among waste and rubbish

Cambodia's capital is one of the fastest growing cities in Asia. Rapid development over the last two decades in Phnom Penh has led to apartment blocks and shopping centres being built. But not everyone has benefited. And as Caitlin McGee reports from Phnom Penh, many of the city's poorest people have been relegated to living in areas that put their health at risk.