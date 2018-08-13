August 13, 2018
WORLD
Tunisia: Troubled Waters - Migration to Europe from Tunisia climbs
After years of relatively steady or declining numbers of immigrants… Tunisia is experiencing a very dangerous shift. In the past year, there's been a five-fold increase in the number of people trying to get to Italy. And thousands more are queuing up to make the journey.TRT World's Melinda Nucifora travelled to Tunisia to find out why.
