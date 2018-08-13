WORLD
2 MIN READ
US Sanctions: Can Iran block the impact?
The US has reimposed sanctions on Iran raising concerns the country is heading towards a crisis. Iranians have warned it will only get worse in November when the oil industry is targetted. But critics of the current regime are saying the country's precarious economic state is nothing to do with sanctions. What's really going on in Iran? Joining us on Skype from New York is Camelia Entekhabifard, Iranian-American author and journalist; at the Roundtable in the studio is Saeed Kamali Dehghan, the Guardian's Iran correspondent; Darius Wainwright from the University of Reading; and Mahan Abedin analyst and writer of Iranian politics. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
US Sanctions: Can Iran block the impact?
August 13, 2018
Explore
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Syria battles forest fires for third day as Türkiye sends help
Russia accuses Ukrainian military chief of downing POW plane
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, and Vietnam
Search continues after Pakistan building collapse kills 14
Illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank surges 40% under Netanyahu
Texas flooding death toll rises to 27, including nine children
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Rwanda's Kagame vows his country will deliver its part in DRC peace deal
Trump signs sweeping tax cut and spending bill into law during July 4th ceremony
UK court rejects Palestine Action's bid to pause govt ban as 'terrorist group'
Syria evacuates citizens as wildfires spread, hindered by mines and unexploded ordnance
Greece battles wildfire on Crete for third day as temperatures spike
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us