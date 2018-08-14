August 14, 2018
Rabaa 5 Years On: Five years since worst massacre in Egypt
It's been five years since the worst massacre in Egypt's modern history. Security forces in Cairo's Rabaa Square killed nearly 1-thousand protesters who were demanding the return of deposed president, Mohamed Morsi. Hundreds more were thrown in jail. And as Sarah Balter explains, one of them is a photographer who says he was simply doing his job.
