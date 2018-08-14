Does UNRWA need to be reformed?

U.S President Donald Trump is reportedly trying to dismantle the UN agency tasked with supporting 5 million Palestinian refugees. The organisation provides food, medicine, schools and hospitals. So, could refugees survive without UNRWA? Guests Danny Ayalon – Israel’s former Deputy Foreign minister Nour Odeh – Former spokeswoman for the Palestinian Authority Christopher Gunnes – Spokesman for UNRWA