WORLD
1 MIN READ
Will Lopez Obrador fight for Mexico's indigenous peoples?
'If there's no justice for the people, let there be no peace for the government.' Words spoken more than 100 years ago by Mexico's most famous revolutionary, Emiliano Zapata. A century after the death of a man who fought for indigenous rights, the country faces a new dawn, one represented by its president-elect, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Mexico has more than 25 million indigenous people, and many of them are hoping their new leader will champion their causes and help them protect their ways of life. The Newsmaker has been looking at the major issues facing the incoming administration. Randolph Nogel went to the southern state of Tabasco, where one of the biggest challenges facing indigenous people comes from the state oil company, PEMEX.
Will Lopez Obrador fight for Mexico's indigenous peoples?
August 15, 2018
Explore
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Syria battles forest fires for third day as Türkiye sends help
Russia accuses Ukrainian military chief of downing POW plane
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, and Vietnam
Search continues after Pakistan building collapse kills 14
Illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank surges 40% under Netanyahu
Texas flooding death toll rises to 27, including nine children
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Rwanda's Kagame vows his country will deliver its part in DRC peace deal
Trump signs sweeping tax cut and spending bill into law during July 4th ceremony
UK court rejects Palestine Action's bid to pause govt ban as 'terrorist group'
Syria evacuates citizens as wildfires spread, hindered by mines and unexploded ordnance
Greece battles wildfire on Crete for third day as temperatures spike
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us